House of Compassion Closes Overnight Homeless Shelter Temporarily

The House of Compassion in Marshalltown has announced the temporary closure of their overnight homeless shelter effective 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2016. Director, Karen Frohwein says that during the time of closure the HoC Board of Directors will be reviewing their mission, policies, and procedures in order to determine how the House of Compassion’s overnight shelter can best serve the needs of the community. No date is set for a reopening as of yet. The facility is located at 211 West Church Street. Frohwein says the closing will also allow for needed repairs, cleaning, and painting of the shelter. The Soup Kitchen and Supply Closet will continue to operate at the previously scheduled times.