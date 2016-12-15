Child abuse arrest in Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Police Department was called to the Emergency Room at Central Iowa Healthcare for a suspected case of child abuse. When officers arrived they were briefed by the medical staff and informed that the child (male-age 2 months) was being flown by air ambulance to Blank Children’s hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries.

Detectives were called in to continue the investigation. Based upon their investigation, they arrested the father of the child, Ryan Scott Nichols age 18 of Marshalltown.

Nichols is charged with the following offenses.

Willful Injury – Class C Felony Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependant Person – Class C Felony Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury – Class C Felony

Nichols was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains pending his initial appearance in court.

The case remains under investigation by the Marshalltown Police Department and the Department of Human Services.