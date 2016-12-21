Joint Bulletin Expresses Concern About Possible New Year's Eve Attack

JANIFEST/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A joint bulletin involving multiple intelligence agencies was issued today and expresses concern about possible lone wolf attacks or homegrown violent extremists targeting the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square.

The bulletin was put out by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the NYPD, the FDNY, New York State Police and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority Police. It specifically states that there is “no information to indicate a specific, credible threat to or associated with the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2017 celebration in New York City.

Al Qaeda and ISIS “remain intent on attacking Western targets and continue to call on individuals to conduct independent attacks in the United States using edged weapons, vehicles, improvised explosive devices, and small arms,” the bulletin notes. “Terrorist attacks in the United States, as well as France, Germany, and Belgium, which resulted in significant casualties, have heightened concern about similar attacks being replicated in the near-term.”

It specifically cites the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin this week, the truck attack in Nice, France that killed 86 people, and the explosions in New York City and the Jersey Shore.

The bulletin adds that “based on historical precedence during past New Year’s anniversaries, we expect to see an increase in threat reporting during this timeframe, much of which is likely to be of dubious credibility, vague in nature, uncorroborated, and often meant to intimidate.

