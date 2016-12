BYU has capped a 9-4 season by beating Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl at San Diego.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars downed the Cowboys, 24-21. Williams ran 36 yards for a fourth-quarter score that put BYU ahead 24-3.

Tanner Mangum threw for a TD and ran for another to help the Cougars win.

Josh Allen passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for Wyoming, but his second interception of the night clinched the victory for BYU.