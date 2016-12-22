Man Suffers Third-Degree Burns After E-Cigarette Explodes in His Pocket While Riding Bus

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A California man’s electronic cigarette exploded in his pant pocket Wednesday while riding a city bus, prompting paramedics to rush to him to a hospital with third-degree burns, according to officials.

A 53-year-old man told firefighters, who arrived on the scene in downtown Fresno, that an electronic battery-powered smoking device suddenly became hot and then seemingly exploded, reported ABC affiliate KFSN.

The man began jumping around after the device ignited, according to other passengers.

According to KFSN, the unidentified man suffered burns to his right thigh and hand and is expected to be recover.

