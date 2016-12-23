Eagles beat the Giants in Thursday Night Football

The New York Giants still haven’t clinched their first NFC playoff berth since winning the Super Bowl five years ago.

The Eagles ended a five-game losing streak by racing out to an early 14-0 lead before sending the Giants to just their second loss in 10 games, 24-19 in Philadelphia. The Eagles led by two TDs just 6:40 into the game as Malcolm Jenkins brought back the first of his two interceptions 34 yards for a score. It came shortly after Darren Sproles scored on a 25-yard run.

Carson Wentz hit Nelson Agholor (AG’-oh-lohr) for a 40-yard touchdown that put Philly ahead 21-6 late in the first half. Wentz was 13 of 24 for 152 yards and one interception, leaving the game briefly after taking a hit to the head.

The Giants had a chance to win it on their final drive until Eli Manning was picked off by Terrence Brooks near the goal line with five seconds left. Manning completed 38 of his team-record 63 pass attempts for 356 yards, one TD and three interceptions as the Giants dropped to 10-5.

The outcome allowed Dallas to clinch the NFC East title and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.