Iowa beats Delaware State

Peter Jok scored 17 points and Iowa throttled Delaware State 89-57 Thursday night.

Ahmad Wagner scored 12 points and Isaiah Moss added 10 for the Hawkeyes (8-5).

Iowa went on a 21-1 run in the first half and outscored the Hornets 21-0 in fastbreak points. The Hawkeyes had a season-high 12 steals and scored 33 points off turnovers.

The only stressful moment for Iowa came with 6 ½ minutes left in the first half when Jok went down with a hip injury — silencing the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

But Jok, the Big Ten’s top scorer, returned to start the second half. He scored seven points in four minutes before heading to bench for good.

Devin Morgan scored 24 points to lead Delaware State (3-11).

The Hornets shot just 24 percent from the floor. They missed 17 straight field goals during the first half, going nearly 12 minutes between buckets.