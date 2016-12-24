A busy Christmas Eve Day in Marshalltown

Christmas Eve Day will be a busy one for retailers in the listening area. Some of the businesses will be closing early including the Plaza Nine Theaters at the Marshalltown Mall who will have their last showings during the one o’clock hour and will also be closing early. Churches in the area are offering one or more Christmas Eve services but will also have their regular services tomorrow as Christmas falls on a Sunday. A Zumba class was offered at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Marshalltown during the ten a-m hour on Saturday, that was the only formal thing going on in the Marshalltown area. A number of offices that were closed Friday will also be closed Monday including the Marshalltown City Hall, the Marshall County Courthouse and the Marshalltown Public Library.