First Civil Lawsuits Filed in Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The families of two victims in the Oakland, California, warehouse fire have filed civil lawsuits.

On Friday an attorney filed the first lawsuits in the incident at the “Ghost Ship,” representing the families of victims Michela Gregory and Griffin Madden.

According to ABC affiliate KGO-TV, the warehouse owner Chor Ng, landlord and Ghost Ship founder Derick Ion Almena, event promoters, and neighboring landlords are named in the lawsuit. The lawsuits allege that the neighbors were supplying electricity for the building, KGO-TV reports.

Attorneys for the building’s owner and landlord did not respond to requests for comment from KGO-TV as of Friday.

Thirty-six people were killed in the Oakland warehouse fire on Dec. 2. They were attending a concert at the “Ghost Ship,” an artist collective, when a fire broke out on the first floor and spread quickly in the building which did not have fire sprinklers. It is still unknown what caused the fire.

“It didn’t have the permits for residences; it didn’t have the permits for events. There was no fire alarms, no sprinklers, no good egress or way to exit,” said Mary Alexander, the attorney for the families, according to KGO-TV.

