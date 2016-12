The Iowa State Patrol reports a two vehicle head on crash in Madison County, and two women from Winterset had to be hospitalized. According to an accident report, the drivers were identified as 62 year old Lynette Anderson who was driving a Jeep Compass that crossed the center line of U-S Highway 169, and hit a vehicle driven by 79 year old Marlene Saxton. Anderson was helicoptered to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Saxton was also taken to a Des Moines Hospital via ground ambulance.