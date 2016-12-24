A mixed bag of weather at Christmas time 2016 in the listening area. On Friday there was snow, rain and freezing mist in the Marshalltown area along with slushy conditions as the temperature crept back over the freezing mark. Slick roads were reported especially on the viaducts at times. By Saturday morning the side streets were slick plus there was black ice and refrozen precipitation to deal with. The area had been under a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday. The temperature will peak above the freezing mark on Christmas Eve Day and then precipitation is forecast for Christmas Day. Freezing drizzle, drizzle and rain all are forecast. Ice accumulation of .01 inches, rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch are anticitipated, plus winds gusting up to 39 miles per hour. The high of Christmas Day could hit 45! Normal wintertime driving conditions were reported on U-S 30, the diagonal highway and Iowa Highway 14 Saturday morning acccording to the website 511ia.org.