Old Dominion won the Bahamas Bowl on Friday beating East Michigan 24-20. Louisiana Tech won the Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth beating #25 Navy 48-45. Troy won the Dollar General Bowl at Mobile best Ohio 28-23. In Des Moines at Wells Fargo Area Sioux Falls beat Iowa in NBA “D” League action 103-84, the Skyforce are 12-3 and Iowa is now 2-14. JaKarr Sampson had 28 for Iowa in the loss. In eastern Iowa the Quad City Mallards beat Tulsa by the score of 4-3.