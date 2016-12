The Chicago Bears will host the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field at noon time Saturday. Chicago is 3-11 and the Skins are 7-6-1. Meanwhile the Vikings will play at Green Bay at Lambeau also at noon time. The Pack are 8-6 and Minnesota is 7-7. The are a dozen games league wide on Christmas Eve Day. Including a Christmas Eve game between Houston and the Bengals at 7:25 p-m.