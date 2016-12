KFJB is excited to announce that THE KING is back!!!! It’s an Elvis weekend at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Jefferson!

On Friday, January 6th, 2017 it’s Travis LeDoyt, billed as the world’s best young Elvis & then on Saturday, January 7th, 2017 it’s Joseph Hall, Elvis Rock & Remember.

All week you have a chance to win a pair tickets to see BOTH performances! All you need to do is listen for Travis LeDoyt singing “Jail House Rock” and then be caller 10 & you win!