There was rain and wind on Christmas Day in Marshalltown after a mixed bag of precipitation back on Friday. The high temperature on Christmas Day in Marshalltown was 48 after highs Christmas Eve Day of 34 and 36 back on Friday. The rainfall amount on Christmas Day was nearly half an inch at .49 while the peak wind gust was south east at 40 miles per hour. On Friday we had light to moderate slushy snow, with drizzle and freezing drizzle along with slick roads and side streets and refrozen precipitation. We had dense fog for part of the day on Saturday.