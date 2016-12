LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a season-high 33 points and the Spurs improved to 25-6 with a 119-100 downing of Chicago. Kawhi Leonard added 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Spurs, who blew a 20-point lead and trailed by three in the third quarter before winning. Tony Parker scored nine of his 13 points while San Antonio outscored the Bulls, 32-24 in the final period.