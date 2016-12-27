Dallas picks up big win over the Lions Monday night

The Detroit Lions have led the NFC North for most of the season, but their playoff chances remain unclear after they became the Dallas Cowboys’ latest victims.

Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott led the Dallas offense in a 42-21 win over the Lions. Bryant grabbed a pair of scoring passes from Dak Prescott, who was 15 of 20 for 212 yards and three TDs. Bryant also threw his first career touchdown pass, hitting Jason Witten for a 10-yard score that put the Cowboys ahead 35-21.

Elliott ran for two touchdowns, including a 55-yard burst in the first half. The NFL rushing leader had 80 yards on just 12 carries.

Zach Zenner helped Detroit go into halftime in a 21-21 deadlock. Zenner had a career-high 64 yards and two touchdowns by the half, but he was held to just three yards over the final two quarters.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was 26 of 46 for 260 yards, no touchdowns and an interception that set up Elliott’s tiebreaking touchdown early in the third quarter.

The Cowboys are 13-2 following their seventh straight home win. Prescott tied Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL rookie record for wins by a quarterback.

The 9-6 Lions are in a virtual tie with Green Bay for first place in the NFC North, although the Packers hold the tiebreaker heading into their season finale in Detroit. Should the Lions lose to the Packers, Detroit will still make the playoffs as a wild-card team if the Giants beat the Redskins.