Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing

ABC News(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Dylann Roof, the 22-year-old convicted of killing nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, told a judge Wednesday he has “no plans whatsoever to call witnesses” during the sentencing phase of his federal trial, in which he could face the death penalty.

Roof, who appeared with his hands and feet shackled in a striped prison uniform, confirmed Wednesday he still intends to represent himself.

Roof, who is white, was convicted earlier this month of shooting and killing the parishioners at the predominantly black Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. The 33 federal counts against Roof included hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death.

Roof entered the church armed and “with the intent of killing African-Americans engaged in the exercise of their religious beliefs,” according to the federal indictment against him. The parishioners welcomed Roof into their Bible study group, according to the indictment, after which Roof drew his pistol and opened fire.

Roof also faces a state trial, set for early next year, in which he may also face the death penalty.

