Marshalltown City Council meets

The Marshalltown City Council held a noon time meeting on Tuesday and took care of some end of the year type business. They also voted down a couple of proposals, one from some property owners on the edge of the city limits who were not receiving city services anyway, the no vote by council was split at 3-2. Another proposal that was voted down had to do with the height of window sills primarily in rented properties. The vote was also split at 3-2. This was the final meeting of the year for council.