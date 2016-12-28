New Year's Eve Crystal Ball in Times Square Readies for 2017

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The Times Square New Year’s Eve crystal ball, first used in 1907, is just about ready to help ring in 2017.

This year’s version of the crystal ball weighs close to 12,000 pounds and is 12 feet in diameter. It is covered by 2,688 crystal triangles and illuminated by more than 32,000 LED lights in different colors.

Starting at exactly one minute before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the ball will begin its descent down a specially designed pole.

