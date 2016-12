New Years Eve in the listening area will be a time to bundle up during time spent outdoors. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a low of 16, and then a high on New Years Day of 31 which is closer to the norm for this time of year. The good thing is there is no call for precipitation and in the Marshalltown area there is no snow cover to impact the temperature scenario. Marshalltown had a high temp on Wednesday of 41. Gusty winds are forecast for Thursday.