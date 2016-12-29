Judge Orders Second Competency Evaluation on Dylann Roof

ABC News(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — A South Carolina judge has ordered Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to undergo another competency evaluation before he is sentenced, the Charleston federal courthouse announced Thursday.

Judge Richard Gergel ordered the additional exam “in abundance of caution” after his standby lawyer questioned Roof’s ability to stand trial, according to the courthouse. The competency hearing will take place Monday, and Gergel will make the ruling from the bench.

Last month, Gergel ruled that Roof was competent to stand trial.

Opening statements in the sentencing phase of Roof’s federal trial are still set to begin Jan. 3, 2017. The same jury that found Roof guilty will return to decide if he’ll be sentenced to death.

Roof, who is white, was convicted earlier this month of shooting and killing the parishioners at the predominantly black Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. The 33 federal counts against Roof included hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death.

Roof has said he will not call witnesses on his behalf during the sentencing phase.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.