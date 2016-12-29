The latest bowl game update 25 games along!

Wednesday wasn’t kind to ranked teams college football bowl action. No. 14 West Virginia’s offense stalled against Miami, and 22nd-ranked Pittsburgh fell to a team that had won just one bowl game since Harry Truman was re-elected.

Miami ended a 10-year bowl drought with a 31-14 romp over the Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Brad Kaaya tied a career high with four touchdown passes while completing 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards. West Virginia entered the game averaging more than 500 yards a game before the Hurricanes held the Mountaineers to 229.

Justin Jackson ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Northwestern’s 31-24 win over the Panthers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Jaskcon had TD runs of 8 and 16 yards in the second quarter, then went deep on a 40-yard burst in the third. It’s just the third-ever bowl win for the Wildcats following the 1948 Rose Bowl and 2012 Gator Bowl.

In other bowl finals:

— Jesse Ertz ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Kansas State held off Texas A&M, 33-28 to win the Texas Bowl. Ertz had a 79-yard touchdown pass and scoring runs of 1 and 5 yards to help give the Wildcats their first bowl victory since 2013. Trevor Knight completed 30 of 48 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies.

— Joe Williams ran for 222 yards and a touchdown and Andy Phillips kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:24 to play to lead Utah to a 26-24 win against Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl at Santa Clara. Tyler Huntley ran for another score and the 9-4 Utes forced three turnovers in the 14th victory in their last 15 bowl games.