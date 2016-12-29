Wintry Storm Headed for the Northeast Thursday

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The same winter storm that wreaked havoc across the Rockies is now headed for the Northeast, forecasters say.

The weather system dumped snow in the Rockies Wednesday, creating slick conditions on the roads. Eastbound lanes along Interstate 70 in Denver were shut down after a multivehicle crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel, where the highway was snow-packed and icy, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV.

ABC News meteorologists are tracking the storm and say it’s moving into the Northeast region Thursday morning. But because the system is moving into milder climates, forecasters say much of the precipitation from Washington, D.C., to Boston and Portland, Maine, will be in the form of rain.

Meanwhile, meteorologists say the storm could bring 1 to 2 feet of fresh snow to the mountains of New England.

“Most of the heavy snow will be found inland in the mountains of New England,” ABC News senior meteorologist Max Golembo said. “Great news for the ski resorts.”

As of Thursday morning, 14 states were under winter weather alerts, from Michigan to North Carolina and all the way up to Maine. Rain began falling around 7 a.m. ET in Washington, Philadelphia and New York City, while snow started coming down in upstate Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

By noon, forecasters say Boston will have showers and parts of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will see snowfall.

“Over a foot of snow is possible near the Great Lakes region,” Golembo said.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.