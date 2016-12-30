Two New Years Eve events in Marshalltown of note

They will be making merry in Marshalltown on New Years Eve and the weather although chilly will be agreeable for revelers. At the Marshalltown Senior Center they will be having a supper for a free will offering and then two sessions of Bingo during the course of New Years Eve. Director Bobbie Reeder says participants are asked to bring a snack to share with the other people on hand. Meanwhile at the Best Western Regency Inn they are having a dinner and a dance featuring the music of the Marshall County Hangmen. They are also offering an overnight stay package as well according to Manager Rich Heckner.

