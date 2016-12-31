21 Rescued After Stuck 100 Feet High on Knott's Berry Farm Ride For Several Hours

moodboard/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Firefighters rescued 21 people Friday night who were stuck more than 100 feet in the air for several hours on a ride at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park, officials said.

Using ropes and harnesses, firefighters lowered the 20 guests — including adults and children — and one ride operator from the Sky Cabin ride, which is a slow-moving attraction where riders in a circular tram travel up a large cylinder

Knott’s Berry Farm, located in Buena Vista, said in a statement, “At around 2 p.m. on Friday, December 30, the Sky Cabin attraction at Knott’s Berry Farm stopped approximately 100 feet in the air. The park’s maintenance team made several attempts to bring the ride down before contacting the Orange County Fire Authority to assist. All 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:54 p.m.”

The statement said Sky Cabin will remain closed until the park’s investigation into the cause of the incident is complete.

There were no reports of injuries.

