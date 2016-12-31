Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania State Trooper Shot Dead, Police Say

iStock/Thinkstock(HUNTINGDON, Pa.) — The suspect sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot dead by police Saturday morning after an hours-long manhunt, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police had been searching for 32-year-old Jason Robison in connection with the shooting of Trooper Landon Weaver on Friday night. Police said after Weaver’s killing that Robison should be considered “armed and dangerous” and that it was believed he had dyed his hair purple.

The state police said in a statement Saturday that troopers searching the area encountered Robison at an unoccupied mobile home not far from his residence at about 9:50 a.m. local time.

“When confronted by the troopers, the armed suspect failed to obey commands and made an overt threat toward the troopers,” the police statement said. “Troopers were forced to discharge their weapons resulting in the suspect being fatally wounded.”

Robison is deceased; more information to follow. https://t.co/vAxJUyJvdP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

The slain trooper, Weaver, was killed while investigating a protection-from-abuse violation at a residence in Juniata Township in Huntingdon County on Friday around 6:30 p.m. local time, according to the police statement. Weaver was interviewing Robison inside the home when Robison “gained access to a firearm” and fatally shot the trooper, according to the statement.

Soon after the shooting, authorities launched a manhunt for Robison and a remote Huntingdon County area was closed off in the search.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY: PSP is currently searching for Jason Robison, 32, in relation to the shooting of a Trooper. https://t.co/ZsYVo2H6TV pic.twitter.com/wwUiSrtBzM — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

Weaver joined the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015, the agency said. Gov. Tom Wolf said the fallen trooper will be remembered for his bravery and willingness to serve.

“Trooper Weaver has made the ultimate sacrifice,” the police statement said. “I would ask that everyone keep Trooper Weaver and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Frances & I extend our condolences & prayers to the family of slain Trooper Landon Weaver & all @PAStatePolice -TW https://t.co/d5zILhfJaU — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 31, 2016

