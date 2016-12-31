The Bowl games continue, an update!

The Orange Bowl hosted the first top-10 matchup of the current bowl season, and the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles came away with the victory in a wild finish.

Deondre Francois hit Nyqwan Murray with 36 seconds left to give Florida State a 33-32 win over No. 6 Michigan. Francois found Murray for two TDs and Dalvin Cook ran for 145 yards to help the Seminoles finish 10-3 despite blowing a 12-point lead midway through the final period.

The Wolverines quickly erased their fourth-quarter deficit as Khalid Hill grabbed an 8-yard touchdown pass before Chris Evans had a 30-yard touchdown run that put Michigan ahead 30-27 with 1:57 to play.

Michigan played without linebacker and Heisman finalist Jabrill Peppers because of an injury the school says he suffered last week. The 10-3 Wolverines also finished without tight end Jake Butt due to an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

In Friday’s other bowl action:

— Solomon Thomas sacked Mitch Trubisky on a potential game-tying, two-point conversion try with 25 seconds left to secure 16th-ranked Stanford’s 25-23 triumph over North Carolina in the Sun Bowl at El Paso. Bryce Love ran for 119 yards and grabbed a 49-yard touchdown pass while starting in place of Cardinal tailback Christian McCaffrey, who skipped the bowl game after entering the NFL draft. Dallas Lloyd brought back his second interception of the game 19 yards for a touchdown that put Stanford ahead, 22-17.

— Joshua Dobbs accounted for 409 total yards and four touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 38-24 triumph over No. 24 Nebraska in the Music City Bowl. Dobbs threw for 291 yards and a TD and ran for 118 yards and three scores as the Volunteers beat a Big Ten team in a bowl for a third straight year. Nebraska quarterback Ryker Fyfe threw two TD passes to Brandon Reilly and ran for a 9-yard TD with 10:02 left in the fourth to pull the Cornhuskers within 31-24.

— Georgia has won a bowl game for the third straight year as Nick Chubb ran for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory over TCU at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Chubb had a 48-yard yard run that set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s 30-yard, go-ahead field goal with 13:27 remaining. Chubb expanded Georgia’s lead by scoring on a 12-yard run with 2:48 left.

— Jacobi Owens scored two touchdowns as Air Force rallied to knock off South Alabama, 45-21 in the Arizona Bowl. The Falcons fell behind by 18 before scoring 42 consecutive points to turn it into a rout. Arion Worthman threw for 207 yards and ran for another 71 to help Air Force finish the season 10-3.