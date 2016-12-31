Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rapper Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Four men were shot — two of them fatally — outside a Connecticut concert venue where rapper Meek Mill had performed Friday night, police said.

Police in the town of Wallingford — about 14 miles north of New Haven — said the concert appeared to be winding down when shots were fired outside the Oakdale Theater.

Police did not explicitly tie the shooting to the concert or Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams.

The two males who survived the shooting have non-life threatening injures and were transported to Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley told reporters.

Lt. Bradley did not provide any information about the deceased victims. She also said it is unclear if the victims knew each other or what prompted the shooting.

As of early Saturday morning, no one was in custody.

Lt. Bradley explained, “We received a 911 call from an employee at the Oakdale Theatre … The caller reported that he was outside of the Oakdale with a victim who was shot in the leg. Our units responding determined that there were actually 4 victims, 2 with non-life-threatening injuries … 2 victims determined to be deceased. Everything occurred outside of the Oakdale, it appeared to be near closing, the closing of the event.”

She added, “At this time, we are looking into possible leads, suspect vehicles, descriptions.”

