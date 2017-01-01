Iconic Hollywood Sign Vandalized in Apparent New Year's Prank

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles residents woke up to the new year with an oddly altered landmark.

The iconic Hollywood sign, a cultural landmark since its creation in 1923, was altered to read “HOLLYWeeD” in an apparent New Year’s Eve prank.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division told ABC affiliate KABC in Los Angeles that a vandalism unit was dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.

Los Angeles police also notified the city department that patrols the park where the sign is located, KABC reported.

Shelby Grad, an editor with the Los Angeles Times, tweeted out a brief history of the Hollywood sign being vandalized, noting that this is not the first time the letters have been changed to read “Hollyweed,” and reported that the incident was in fact a replay of an incident that took place in 1983.



This is not the first time the Hollywood Sign became the Hollyweed Sign. — Happened in Dec. 1983 (Her-Ex) pic.twitter.com/dVxXyHt1bo — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) January 1, 2017



Grad wrote that the sign had also been vandalized to read “Go Navy” and “Cal Tech” in previous years.

Other social media users had a laugh about the vandalism. One twitter user who photographed the vandalism captioned it by writing “2017 starting off strong.”

Another user posted the image and added the text “I think security took the night off last night in Hollywood.”

Marijuana was legalized for recreational use during California’s November 8th elections.

