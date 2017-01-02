At Least 4 Dead After Tornado Moves Through Alabama

iStock/Thinkstock(REHOBETH, Ala.) — At least four people are dead after a tornado hit in Rehobeth, Alabama, according to the state’s governor.

“Just spoke w/ Houston Co Sheriff Donald Valenza. Confirmed 4 fatalities in one structure in Rehobeth area. Prayers for those impacted today,” Gov. Robert Bentley tweeted Monday.

The Houston County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched down in Rehobeth and said there were downed trees and power lines, as well as major flooding.

The amount of structural damage was not immediately clear.

