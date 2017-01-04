LIRR Commuter Train Derails in Brooklyn, NY; Injuries Reported

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) commuter train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday morning.

Officials said 37 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The train apparently hit the platform or a bumper at a very low speed, according to New York’s Office of Emergency Management.

A female passenger told ABC station WABC-TV in New York she heard a big “boom” as the train was coming into the terminal.

Another woman told WABC she believed the train was traveling at a faster speed than usual right before the crash.

The incident happened on LIRR track 6 around 8:30 a.m. The terminal is located near the Barclays Center.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.