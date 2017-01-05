Coast Guard: Fire Reported on Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform

January 5, 2017 ABC National News Leave a reply

iStock/Thinkstock(GRAND ISLE, La.) — Four people were evacuated after a fire broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

“Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said an aircrew was en route to the scene, where several offshore supply vessels were fighting the blaze.

Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, has dispatched a team to the platform, according to the statement.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*