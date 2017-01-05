NTSB: LIRR Engineer Doesn't Remember Crash

PierreDesrosiers/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The engineer involved in Wednesday’s Long Island Rail Road accident that left more than 100 people injured does not recall striking the end of the track.

National Transportation Safety Board Investigator-in-Charge Ted Turnpin held a press conference on Thursday, saying that the 50-year-old engineer told investigators that his last recollection was entering the Atlantic Avenue Terminal and trying to slow the train. His next realization was after the collision.

Turnpin said that the engineer has worked with the LIRR since 1999 and has worked overnight shifts for more than ten years. The shift he was working at the time of the accident was his first after three days off.

Preliminary information indicates that the train was going about ten miles per hour at the time of the crash — double the speed limit on that stretch of track.

