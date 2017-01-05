Pistol-Wielding Texas Grandma Runs Off Armed Intruder

KTRK-TV/ ABC News(BOWIE COUNTY, Texas) — A 74-year-old Texas grandmother stood down an armed intruder with the help of her .38-caliber pistol, ABC affiliate KTRK reports.

Rebbie Roberson, of Bowie County, was seated in her recliner getting ready to watch the evening news when she saw a man wearing a mask and gloves break into her home.

“And when I started to get up, he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face,” Roberson said.

To the intruder’s shock, Roberson calmly walked over to a table and picked up her gun.

“So I had to walk right out in front of him,” Roberson said. “I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what. I reached over there and grabbed this gun. And when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran.”

With her pistol in hand, Roberson said she pursued the suspect, firing several shots that left holes in the walls of her home.

“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping,” Roberson said.

Roberson said that the incident marked the first and, hopefully, the last time she will have to use her gun.

“That was the scare of my life.”

Police say they are looking for a suspect in the incident, which didn’t appear to cause any bloodshed.

“It could have been worse for both individuals, both the victim and the suspect,” Bowie County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Neal said.

