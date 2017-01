The Marshalltown Police Department reported a two vehicle accident at South Street and South Center Streets. According to an accident report the drivers are identified as 18 year old Shatne Gohring of Marshalltown in a 2003 Chevy Impala and 89 year old Arnold Frederickson of Marshalltown in a 2007 Toyota Camry. Some 95 hundred dollars in estimated damages between the two vehicles involved. Gohring was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. Nobody was hurt.