Cold snap at peak!

The listening area really is in the deep freeze on a Friday with a feeling like being inside of a refrigerator. The lowest Wind chill factor of the snap was reached at -19. A peak wind gust was recorded Thursday of 24 miles per hour out of the northwest. There is some hope as we evolve toward next week with some temperatures close to normal. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Mark Johnson said Thursday that the weather pattern this winter has either been way above normal or way below normal in terms of temperatures.