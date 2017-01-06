High school basketball scores from Thursday

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Earlham 64
Ankeny Christian Academy 83, Martensdale-St. Marys 71
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, West Marshall, State Center 57
B-G-M, Brooklyn 44, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Belle Plaine 69, North Tama, Traer 41
Central Lee, Donnellson 55, Keokuk 50
Charles City 71, Hampton-Dumont 35
Clarinda 73, Essex 50
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Belmond-Klemme 52
Decorah 87, South Winneshiek, Calmar 63
Eldon Cardinal 47, Moravia 43
Emmetsburg 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 35
Forest City 69, Central Springs 30
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Stanton 53
George-Little Rock 66, Harris-Lake Park 57
Grand View Christian 94, Diagonal 7
Iowa Valley, Marengo 57, H-L-V, Victor 36
Kingsley-Pierson 64, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 52
Lisbon 54, Lone Tree 51
Lynnville-Sully 69, C-M-B, Baxter 35
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, West Monona, Onawa 35
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59, Mediapolis 29
Montezuma 58, Sigourney 30
Murray 57, Mount Ayr 44
Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 59, Sidney 52
PAC-LM 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 36
Ruthven-Ayrshire 63, Clay Central-Everly 58, OT
Sheldon 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 65
Sioux City, East 74, Lewis Central 49
Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 81, Heartland Christian 25
South Hamilton, Jewell 74, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45
St. Mary’s, Remsen 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Grundy Center 49
Western Christian, Hull 73, Spencer 42
|CNOS Classic
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 68, Westwood, Sloan 26
South Sioux City, Neb. 47, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Earlham 32
Alta/Aurelia 64, West Bend-Mallard 32
Belle Plaine 39, North Tama, Traer 17
Camanche 74, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 36
Clarinda 66, Essex 61, OT
Decorah 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 34
Emmetsburg 55, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 35
Forest City 50, Central Springs 47
Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, H-L-V, Victor 38
Keokuk 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 42
Lewis Central 64, Sioux City, East 41
Lynnville-Sully 38, C-M-B, Baxter 15
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Mediapolis 46
Moravia 56, Eldon Cardinal 46
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Newtown-Harris, Mo. 11
Mount Ayr 51, Murray 40
Newell-Fonda 62, Hinton 42
Omaha Nation, Neb. 63, Whiting 38
Sheldon 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49
Sidney 60, Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 40
Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 56, Heartland Christian 23
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 47
St. Mary’s, Remsen 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39
Stanton 42, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
Waukon 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 58
West Marshall, State Center 55, Aplington-Parkersburg 44
Western Christian, Hull 72, Spencer 51
|CNOS Classic
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 35
Pierce, Neb. 37, Sioux City, North 36