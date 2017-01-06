MHS Bowling update versus Johnston

Marshalltown competed at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines against Johnston. Boys varsity & JV won and girls varsity & JV lost. Marshalltown faces Ottumwa next Tuesday and Fort Dodge next Thursday. Both meets are at Totem Bowl.
Marshalltown boys varsity – 3094
Ray Wiegand 207-300-507
Kamrin Chizek 187-223-410
Carson Potter 206-203-409
Joshua Arment 205-195-400
Richie Thomas 192-193-385
Zachariah Liskowiak 155-202-357
Bakers: 166, 224, 196, 182, 215
Johnston boys varsity – 3029
Nathan Zoss 222-224-446
Spencer Wolfe 219-162-381
Aiden Cooley 169-200-369
Carter Lundgren 181-172-353
John Reid 205-146-351
Kievan Young 168-172-340
Bakers: 220, 259, 225, 202, 223
Ray bowled the Bobcats’ first 300 of the season. He had a season-high series of 507 & game of 300.
The 3094 match total is second highest total of the season.
Ottumwa was facing Des Moines Hoover at Plaza Lanes at the same time. One of Ottumwa’s bowlers also bowled a 300 today (lane next to Ray’s)