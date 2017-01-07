Dozens of Vehicles Involved in Massive Pile-Up in Connecticut

Connecticut State Police(MIDDLETOWN, Conn.) — Almost two dozen vehicles were involved in a massive pile-up crash earlier Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers reported at least 20 cars, three tractor-trailers and a tanker crashed into each other on Interstate 91 south, causing the road to be closed between exit 21 and exit 25 for several hours.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

No one was seriously injured in the crash, officials said.

Connecticut State Police cautioned drivers on Twitter to reduce speed and clear ice and snow off their vehicles.

