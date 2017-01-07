Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Attack Booked and Held for Murder, Airport Slowly Resumes Flights

iStock/Thinkstock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Esteban Santiago, the alleged perpetrator of a deadly shooting spree Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, was booked overnight into the Broward County Jail and is being held for murder, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

The shooting spree in Terminal 2’s baggage claim area left five people dead, and eight people wounded. Officials have yet to identify the victims.

Another 30 to 40 individuals were sent to area hospitals for other injuries, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a press conference late Friday night. The condition of the wounded and the others who went to hospitals is unclear.

Israel described the shooting as “a cowardly heinous act.”

Santiago’s booking record on the website includes his booking photo. The record’s charge information section includes the notes “hold for US Marshals Office” and “pending trial.” He was spotted Friday night being transported to Broward County Main Jail.

The Army veteran is described as a 5-foot-8-inches tall, 135-pound Hispanic male born on March 16, 1990.

Israel said Santiago, 26, has been interviewed by the FBI and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Santiago will also face federal charges and will likely make his first court appearance on Monday, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said at the press conference.

The FBI has not ruled out any motive, including terrorism. Authorities said Santiago did not try to take any hostages, nor did he make any statements while firing off a semi-automatic handgun.

It is unclear why he traveled to Florida from Alaska, Piro said. He traveled on Delta Airlines and changed planes in Minneapolis.

Piro said Santiago voluntarily visited the FBI office in Anchorage in November. He stated he did not want to harm anyone, but his behavior prompted them to turn him over to local police, who took him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. After a series of checks, the case was closed, Piro said.

The entire airport was closed to departing and arriving flights following the shooting. Cargo and general aviation (private small planes, corporate jets) operations resumed at midnight.

Commercial flights slowly started to resume at 5 a.m. Saturday, but the airport said flights may still be canceled or delayed.

Terminal 2 will remain closed until further notice, the airport’s committee outreach coordinator, Allan Siegel, told ABC News early Saturday morning.

Siegel said the two airlines that fly out of Terminal 2 — Delta Airlines and Air Canada — will operate from other terminals.

Commercial flights will resume on Saturday. Even though #FLL will open, your flight may be cancelled so please check with your airline. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 7, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.