Big Ten men`s basketball update

February 3, 2017 Sports

Miles Bridges scored 16 points to lead five Michigan State players in double figures, and Michigan State shot 63 percent in the second half to pull away from Nebraska for a 72-61 victory Thursday night.

The Spartans (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten), who beat Michigan on Sunday, won consecutive games for the first time since December and ended a three-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers (10-12, 4-6).

Michigan State’s bench outscored Nebraska’s 31-9, with Alvin Ellis III scoring 11 points and Nick Ward and Cassius Winston adding 10 apiece. Kenny Goins also had 10 points.

Tai Webster had 18 points, Jordy Tschimanga added a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds and Glynn Watson Junior scored 13 points.

Michigan State made eight of its first 10 3-pointers in the second half and finished 11 of 17. Ellis and Joshua Langford made three 3s apiece.

The Spartans took the lead 7 minutes into the game and were ahead by single digits until Winston’s 3-pointer made it 50-38 with 13:50 left. They led by as much as 20.

Michigan State held Nebraska to three points and no field goals over the last 3:54 of the half and led 32-26 at the break.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was at Pinnacle Bank Arena to have his Huskers jersey retired during a halftime ceremony. He played at Nebraska from 1995 to 1998.

