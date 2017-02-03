Decent yet cold weather

Dry yet cold weather continues for the listening area. The high temperature on Thursday in Marshalltown was 23 and the low as of press time Friday morning was 15. Although the wind provided a bite to the air the weather looks to warm up for the weekend. 35 is the predicted high for Saturday and also the Big Game Day on Sunday. Keep in mind the weather forecasters Monday night are calling for a 50% chance of precipitation with a low getting down to the freezing mark of 32 and the word ice is being tossed about so stay tuned.