Zoos in Atlanta, Boston Prepare for Super Bowl LI

Zoo Atlanta(ATLANTA) — Who says animals aren’t football fans?

Animals at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, and Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts, are going wild for their hometown teams ahead of Sunday’s championship game.

The gorilla and lemur enclosures at Franklin Park Zoo are decked out in red, white and blue streamers. The lions at the zoo got their own festive decor, with “Go Pats” spelled out in the snow with hay and wood shavings.

Not to be outdone, twin giant panda cubs Ya Lun and Xi Lun at Zoo Atlanta were spotted wrestling over their Atlanta Falcons football. The cubs will be 5 months old on Feb. 5 and seem ready to celebrate the occasion with a Super Bowl win.

The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

