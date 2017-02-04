High School basketball scores from Friday night

February 4, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 64, Bondurant Farrar 59, OT

AGWSR, Ackley 58, West Marshall, State Center 54, OT

Alta/Aurelia 51, Newell-Fonda 37

Ames 56, Ankeny Centennial 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 95, Moulton-Udell 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Denver 47

Ar-We-Va, Westside 79, Paton-Churdan 53

Audubon 51, Underwood 48

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 58, Anamosa 29

Bellevue 60, Wilton 39

Benton Community 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 49

Bettendorf 51, Pleasant Valley 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55, Sioux City, West 50

Boone 56, Carroll 52

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Charter Oak-Ute 54

CAM, Anita 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Camanche 103, Regina, Iowa City 73

Carlisle 76, Winterset 56

Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29

Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, West 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 69, Linn-Mar, Marion 62

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28

Center Point-Urbana 57, Williamsburg 51

Central Decatur, Leon 66, Southwest Valley 50

Central Elkader 44, Postville 29

Central Lee, Donnellson 43, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35

Charles City 77, Waukon 51

Cherokee, Washington 44, Spencer 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, Humboldt 55

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 55

Colo-NESCO 58, Janesville 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Bellevue East, Neb. 72

Creston 86, Red Oak 65

Danville 75, Notre Dame, Burlington 59

Davenport, Central 81, Assumption, Davenport 80

Davenport, West 77, Burlington 44

Denison-Schleswig 72, Clarinda 44

Des Moines Christian 78, West Central Valley, Stuart 39

Des Moines, Hoover 62, Des Moines, East 48

Des Moines, North 87, Des Moines, Roosevelt 56

Dike-New Hartford 72, Union Community, LaPorte City 38

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 67, Clarksville 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Fort Dodge 38

Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Wahlert, Dubuque 61

Earlham 66, Woodward-Granger 49

East Sac County 64, Southeast Valley 59

Edgewood-Colesburg 75, South Winneshiek, Calmar 67

Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Emmetsburg 30

Fairfield 52, Keokuk 24

Forest City 67, Bishop Garrigan 43

Fort Madison 70, Washington 53

Fremont Mills, Tabor 65, Sidney 50

Gilbert 65, Roland-Story, Story City 35

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, BCLUW, Conrad 42

Glenwood 74, Harlan 60

Glidden-Ralston 65, Woodbine 37

Grand View Christian 97, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32

Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58

IKM-Manning 65, Logan-Magnolia 53

Independence 56, Clear Creek-Amana 48

Indianola 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 55

Interstate 35,Truro 63, East Union, Afton 44

Iowa Christian Academy 70, Diagonal 27

Iowa City West 78, Dubuque, Senior 63

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Pekin 33

Johnston 60, Urbandale 55

Knoxville 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62, Shenandoah 56

Lake Mills 72, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 47

Lisbon 65, Central City 48

Lone Tree 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34

Madrid 55, Woodward Academy 54

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, Alburnett 54

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Lenox 39

Mason City 71, Marshalltown 43

Meskwaki Settlement School 81, Latimer CAL 61

Murray 81, Orient-Macksburg 39

Muscatine 86, Davenport, North 78, OT

Nevada 66, PCM, Monroe 50

New Hampton 74, Oelwein 64

New London 65, Holy Trinity 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Central Springs 45

Newton 66, Pella 45

North Linn, Troy Mills 73, Springville 28

North Scott, Eldridge 46, Clinton 23

North Tama, Traer 93, Waterloo Christian School 55

North Union 66, Eagle Grove 39

Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Durant-Bennett 37

Norwalk 59, Oskaloosa 58

Okoboji, Milford 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Osage 75, Rockford 51

Ottumwa 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 47

PAC-LM 68, West Bend-Mallard 35

Panorama, Panora 71, Ogden 57

Pella Christian 51, Grinnell 49

Perry 71, Ballard 66

Pleasantville 61, Mount Ayr 43

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 72, East Buchanan, Winthrop 40

Riverside, Oakland 48, Griswold 27

Rock Valley 61, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

Saint Ansgar 63, Northwood-Kensett 38

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City, North 35

Sheldon 73, George-Little Rock 58

Sioux Center 69, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Sioux City, East 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

South Hamilton, Jewell 82, C-M-B, Baxter 36

South Hardin 66, Grundy Center 57

South O’Brien, Paullina 70, Trinity Christian High School 62

South Tama County, Tama 48, Marion 44

Spirit Lake 69, LeMars 67, OT

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Lewis Central 50

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 84, Clear Lake 76, OT

Stanton 85, Clarinda Academy 72

Starmont 66, West Central, Maynard 60

Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57

Tipton 48, Monticello 47

Treynor 60, Missouri Valley 31

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Kee, Lansing 44

Unity Christian, Orange City 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 30

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Southeast Polk 57

Van Meter 77, AC/GC 49

WACO, Wayland 44, Eldon Cardinal 35

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Hudson 48

Waterloo, East 67, Iowa City High 53

Waukee 66, Ankeny 48

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood, Cresco 34

Wayne, Corydon 83, Bedford 75, OT

Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont 28

West Branch 60, West Liberty 51

West Delaware, Manchester 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

West Fork, Sheffield 68, North Butler, Greene 58

West Hancock, Britt 65, Belmond-Klemme 55

West Lyon, Inwood 66, Boyden-Hull 56

Western Christian, Hull 84, Storm Lake 61

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Mediapolis 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 53, Bondurant Farrar 20

AGWSR, Ackley 43, West Marshall, State Center 34

Algona 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 37

Anamosa 54, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Moulton-Udell 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 39

Assumption, Davenport 83, Davenport, Central 27

Ballard 59, Perry 38

BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20

Belle Plaine 41, Montezuma 40

Bellevue 54, Wilton 37

Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 33

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, Charter Oak-Ute 33

Burlington 43, Davenport, West 33

CAM, Anita 41, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28

Carlisle 63, Winterset 42

Cascade,Western Dubuque 39, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35

Cedar Falls 56, Waterloo, West 39

Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

Center Point-Urbana 58, Williamsburg 33

Central City 63, Lisbon 31

Central Decatur, Leon 92, Southwest Valley 37

Central Lee, Donnellson 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 37

Central Springs 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59, OT

Cherokee, Washington 95, Spencer 90

Clarksville 44, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23

Clear Lake 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 47, Lone Tree 31

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Atlantic 49

Davenport, North 63, Muscatine 45

Denison-Schleswig 52, Clarinda 36

Des Moines Christian 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Fort Dodge 39

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 39

Earlham 49, Woodward-Granger 43

East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 5

East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 35

Edgewood-Colesburg 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 39

Emmetsburg 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 40

Epworth, Western Dubuque 56, West Delaware, Manchester 46

Essex 67, Heartland Christian 26

Fairfield 47, Keokuk 39

Forest City 47, Bishop Garrigan 46

Glidden-Ralston 63, Woodbine 42

Grand View Christian 72, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32

Grinnell 71, Pella Christian 49

Griswold 44, Riverside, Oakland 27

Grundy Center 59, South Hardin 28

Hampton-Dumont 66, Webster City 56

Harlan 60, Glenwood 38

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Clay Central-Everly 25

Hinton 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29

Holy Trinity 39, New London 37

Humboldt 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37

IKM-Manning 68, Logan-Magnolia 61

Indianola 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 50

Interstate 35,Truro 59, East Union, Afton 26

Iowa City West 78, Dubuque, Senior 37

Janesville 54, Colo-NESCO 48

Johnston 66, Urbandale 40

Lake Mills 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48

Lamoni 53, Melcher-Dallas 12

LeMars 63, Spirit Lake 38

Lewis Central 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31

Manson Northwest Webster 50, South Central Calhoun 36

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Alburnett 27

Marion 58, South Tama County, Tama 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 48, Lenox 21

Mason City 74, Marshalltown 35

Mediapolis 50, Winfield-Mount Union 28

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Latimer CAL 21

Monticello 52, Tipton 34

Mount Vernon 52, Central Clinton, DeWitt 34

Murray 55, Orient-Macksburg 31

Nevada 52, PCM, Monroe 46

New Hampton 70, Oelwein 49

Newell-Fonda 62, Alta/Aurelia 30

Nodaway Valley 46, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

North Mahaska, New Sharon 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 33

North Polk, Alleman 41, Saydel 15

North Scott, Eldridge 45, Clinton 20

North Union 75, Eagle Grove 17

Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Durant-Bennett 47

Northwood-Kensett 44, Saint Ansgar 29

Norwalk 51, Oskaloosa 43

Notre Dame, Burlington 49, Danville 40

Okoboji, Milford 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Osage 59, Rockford 51

Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, Lincoln 40

PAC-LM 92, West Bend-Mallard 24

Panorama, Panora 45, Ogden 35

Pekin 49, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 21

Pella 65, Newton 42

Pleasant Valley 53, Bettendorf 33

Red Oak 39, Creston 17

Regina, Iowa City 73, Camanche 57

Riceville 32, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Rock Valley 58, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

Roland-Story, Story City 44, Gilbert 43

Sheldon 52, George-Little Rock 36

Shenandoah 55, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 54

Sidney 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37

Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 45

Sioux Center 85, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Sioux City, East 45, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 31

Solon 63, Maquoketa 44

South O’Brien, Paullina 45, Trinity Christian High School 23

Springville 44, North Linn, Troy Mills 41

Starmont 37, West Central, Maynard 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37

Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 28

Tripoli 70, GMG, Garwin 67

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Kee, Lansing 39

Underwood 69, Audubon 44

Union Community, LaPorte City 37, Dike-New Hartford 25

Unity Christian, Orange City 67, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 46

Valley, West Des Moines 65, Southeast Polk 59

Van Meter 59, AC/GC 33

WACO, Wayland 50, Eldon Cardinal 19

Wapello 49, Highland, Riverside 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Hudson 28

Washington 41, Fort Madison 34

Waukee 80, Ankeny 38

Waukon 38, Charles City 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Crestwood, Cresco 48

Wayne, Corydon 62, Bedford 40

West Branch 70, West Liberty 21

West Fork, Sheffield 72, North Butler, Greene 57

West Hancock, Britt 59, Belmond-Klemme 37

West Lyon, Inwood 44, Boyden-Hull 31

West Sioux, Hawarden 56, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53

Western Christian, Hull 75, Storm Lake 34

Western Valley Conference Tourney

OA-BCIG 60, River Valley, Correctionville 36

Siouxland Community Christian 54, Ridge View 43

West Monona, Onawa 47, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 18

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 40

