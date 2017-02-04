Legislative Forum held in Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Chamber of Commerce held a Legislative Forum on Friday at the Fisher Community Center during the noon time hour. All three area legislators were on hand including Representatives Dean Fisher of rural Garwin and Mark Smith of Marshalltown and State Senator Jeff Edler of State Center. After opening remarks were made a question and answer session was held. Issues covered included state funding for public education, the defunding of Planned Parenthood and the issue of minimum wage. RACOM helped to make the event possible. The next scheduled Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum is set for April 7th.