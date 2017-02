The Marshalltown City Council will be holding a special meeting at noon Monday at City Hall. This will be the second budget meeting for Council in two weeks time. They are trying to get the budget for the next fiscal meeting ready for the next fiscal year starting on July one. The budget will likely be approved at a City Council meeting on March 6th. The meeting is open to the public. it will be held in the City Council Chambers of City Hall. And again will start at noon.