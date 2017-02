McDonald’s introduced the Grand Mac & now you have a chance to try one. What do you need to do to win you ask?? Just listen to News/Talk 1230 KFJB in the morning with Kyle Martin & listen for the “I’m Lovin’ It” sounder. Be caller #10 & you win a t-shirt & a coupon for a free Mac sandwich (can be use for Mac Jr, Big Mac, or Grand Mac). So who loves it & wants to win??