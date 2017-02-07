Latest A-P Boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Iowa City, West (13)
|14-1
|130
|1
|2. Waukee
|15-3
|102
|T4
|3. Dubuque, Senior
|14-3
|100
|2
|4. Sioux City, East
|15-2
|86
|3
|5. Valley, West Des Moines
|13-4
|73
|7
|6. Dubuque, Hempstead
|14-3
|48
|8
|7. Des Moines, Hoover
|14-3
|37
|NR
|8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|13-4
|34
|T4
|9. Bettendorf
|13-4
|32
|6
|10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|13-4
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 20. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9. Ames 8. Des Moines, North 6. Lewis Central 4. Davenport, Central 1. Newton 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waverly-Shell Rock (7)
|17-1
|124
|1
|2. West Delaware, Manchester
|(6)
|16-0
|121
|3
|3. Pella
|17-2
|102
|2
|4. Mount Pleasant
|16-2
|95
|4
|5. Spirit Lake
|15-3
|65
|6
|6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|11-5
|49
|5
|7. Mount Vernon
|13-4
|39
|8
|8. Assumption, Davenport
|9-8
|19
|10
|9. Le Mars
|12-6
|18
|NR
|10. Dallas Center-Grimes
|12-5
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Webster City 13. Atlantic 10. Boone 9. Forest City 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 8. Glenwood 6. Storm Lake 2. Oskaloosa 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Western Christian, Hull
|(10)
|16-2
|126
|1
|2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (3)
|17-2
|118
|2
|3. Cascade,Western Dubuque
|18-1
|89
|3
|4. Pella Christian
|15-4
|83
|5
|5. Garner-Hayfield Ventura
|18-1
|64
|7
|6. Camanche
|18-2
|62
|6
|7. Osage
|18-1
|46
|8
|8. Van Meter
|18-1
|43
|4
|9. South Hamilton, Jewell
|17-2
|23
|10
|10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|14-4
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 10. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Rock Valley 7. Sioux Center 3. Alta-Aurelia 3. Sheldon 2. West Burlington 1. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (13)
|19-0
|130
|1
|2. Grand View Christian
|19-1
|106
|3
|3. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|17-0
|103
|2
|4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|17-2
|88
|4
|5. Lynnville-Sully
|18-1
|74
|6
|6. Ar-We-Va, Westside
|20-0
|68
|7
|7. Siouxland Community Christian
|16-2
|38
|9
|8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
|19-1
|36
|8
|9. New London
|16-2
|26
|5
|10. Boyden-Hull
|12-7
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Murray 6. West Fork, Sheffield 6. Calamus-Wheatland 3. Montezuma 2. Danville 1. West Hancock, Britt 1.