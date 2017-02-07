Yowza! 1,000 New Words Added to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Word-lovers rejoice: Merriam-Webster added more than 1,000 words to the dictionary Tuesday, with entries from all corners of the English language.

New words in the realms of science, sports, technology, slang and more have now taken their place in the American lexicon.

Here’s a sampling of 10 new words that received “official” status Tuesday.

Throw shade: This is a slang term used when criticizing someone in a passive-aggressive way. Commonly heard on reality TV shows, the phrase “throw shade” is usually thrown around in a heated conversation when someone says a rude comment.

Truther: In 2017’s political environment, it’s not surprising that “truther” made the cut. This term describes someone who believes that an important fact is being concealed from the public, and is usually used to refer to conspiracy theorists. The word has its roots in the barrage of conspiracy theories that emerged following the Sept. 11 attacks.

First world problem: This is a common expression used to describe when someone privileged is having a trivial crisis. A perfect example would be when someone’s Facebook page is having trouble loading.

Yowza: This exclamation finally makes the cut. Originally spelled “yowsah” or “yowsa” and used as a catchphrase by radio personality Ben Bernie and uttered in shows like Happy Days, the word has developed into its current spelling to express surprise or excitement.

Supercentenarian: Tuesday’s dictionary update brought us many words that indicate advances in science, medicine and technology, but this one takes the cake. “Supercentenarian” beats out its younger cousin “centenarian” to indicate someone who is older than 110 — a word we may be needing more and more.

Binge-watch: If you’re familiar with Netflix, then you already know this word. Now virtually synonymous with the streaming site, “binge-watching” is the action of watching a large amount of content in one sitting.

Fast fashion: Retailers like Forever 21, Zara and H&M have become known for their ability to churn out the latest trends at a low cost. This trend, which encourages consumers to come back every few years for a new batch of outfits, has been dubbed “fast fashion.”

Prosopagnosia: Commonly referred to as “face-blindness,” prosopagnosia is a medical term that describes a condition in which people lose their ability to recognize faces. While the term itself has been around since 1950, a renewal of recent research on the subject brought it back into regular use and now into our dictionaries. Famous people who suffer from prosopagnosia include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and actor Brad Pitt.

Ghost: The traditional ghoul-only definition has been amended to make room for another millennial meaning: To “ghost” someone is to suddenly cut off all contact with someone — usually with a former romantic connection.

NSFW: This internet-specific abbreviation means “not safe for work.” It’s a warning that a website, email, attachment or other piece of online content is best saved for viewing in the privacy of your home, or at least next time you’re out of the office.

For more of the new words check out Merriam-Webster’s website.

